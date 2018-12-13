The global POS terminals market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global POS terminals market is the increasing demand for contactless payments. Contactless payments are the fastest mode of making payments and have gained immense traction even among those consumers who make small purchases. The contactless payments are conducted using radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology or near-field communication (NFC). During a contactless payment, the person simply needs to tap their card near the POS terminal to complete the payment. Owing to the rise in the demand for contactless payments, there has been a significant increase in the number of NFC-ready POS terminals. Thus, the increasing demand for contactless payments is likely to propel the growth of the POS terminals market.

This market research report on the global POS terminals market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of HCE-based POS transactions as one of the key emerging trends in the global POS terminals market:

Global POS terminals market: Advent of HCE-based POS transactions

HCE-based POS transactions are gaining popularity worldwide. HCE is an on-device technology that permits a phone to perform card emulation on an NFC-enabled device. HCE provides the exact virtual representation of various cards using the HCE software. The emergence of HCE has opened an alternative path to contactless payments and has enabled the service providers to eliminate the integration and commercial deployment challenges associated with the secure element model. The use of HCE offers convenience to the users as it helps in the reduction of physical card payments. Such benefits are likely to increase the demand for HCE-based POS transactions.

"Apart from the increasing demand for contactless payments, the global POS terminals market is expected to be positively impacted by the rise in the need for self-service POS terminals and the growth in end-user demand for POS terminals during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on computing devices.

Global POS terminals market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global POS terminals market by product (fixed and mobile), by end-user (retail and hospitality), by EMV compliance (EMV and on-EMV) and by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with a market share of close to 47%, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region will continue to dominate the market with the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

