

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Thursday's session with a modest loss. Traders were in a cautious mood as they contend with the latest Brexit developments and today's decision from the European Central Bank to put an end to its stimulus program.



Meanwhile, Switzerland's central bank left its negative interest rate unchanged on Thursday and trimmed its inflation forecast for next year as it cited a strong franc and downside risks to the economy that could arise from a global slowdown.



The Swiss National Bank left its interest on sight deposits unchanged at -0.75 percent and the target range for the three-month Libor between -1.25 percent and -0.25 percent.



The decision was in line with economists' expectations.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.52 percent Thursday and finished at 8,814.70 The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.44 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.50 percent.



Index heavyweight Novartis fell 0.6 percent. The company announced that its Xolair prefilled syringe received approval from the European Commission.



Roche dropped 0.8 percent and Nestle lost 0.7 percent.



Lonza was among the weakest performing stocks of the session, losing 1.5 percent. Swisscom also weakened by 1.1 percent.



Swatch Group declined 0.8 percent and rival Richemont slid 0.4 percent.



GAM Holding plunged 21.9 percent after it suspended its dividend.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX