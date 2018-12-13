

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Aflac Inc. (AFL) have shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Thursday, surging up by 6.3 percent. Aflac continues to rebound after ending Tuesday's trading at its lowest closing level in well over a month.



The advance by Aflac comes after the insurer confirmed media reports it is engaged in discussions with Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. regarding a potential minority investment in Aflac achieved through open market purchases.



Aflac stated the discussions do not involve the company or any of its subsidiaries becoming a member of the Japan Post Group.



A report from Reuters said Japan Post Holdings is planning to invest about $2.6 billion in Aflac, aiming to become the insurer's largest shareholder.



