A new study by PTOLEMUS Consulting Group found that the global demand for mobility will continue to grow. Despite its impact on the environment, car use will also grow very fast, helped by the developments in shared mobility, automation, electrification and connectivity.

New transport modes such as car sharing or ride hailing have been lauded as the solution to reduce congestion. Unfortunately, the study finds that although mobility behaviours will change, they will not be sufficient to reduce congestion and pollution. Shared mobility will in fact add 60 billion passenger km to global traffic!

Overall, the report concludes that, far from shrinking, the number of passenger kilometres driven with cars will increase by 35% from 2020 to 2030. These new modes are predicted to grow rapidly and PTOLEMUS forecasts that car pooling, for example, will expand by 22% per annum until 2030.

Yes, these cars will change. Electrification will progress; the number of electric vehicles will grow at 35% annually. Level 4 autonomous vehicles will be on the market from 2021. However, we will only reach 90 million electric vehicles (EVs) and 15 million L4 AVs on the road by 2030!

Frederic Bruneteau, PTOLEMUS' Managing Director, commented: "Our research, the first to predict the future of 18 transport modes globally until 2030, does not bring good news for the planet. However, it proves that there is a way for the car industry to transition from transportation to mobility."

The AUGMENTED MOBILITY 2030 Global Study shows the combined impacts these trends will have on mobility market stakeholders, answering such questions as:

How will the changes in mobility behaviour in Chinese cities affect the car market there?

Will Autonomous Vehicles replace or increase the total number of trips in the US?

Will cities benefit from multi-modal mobility and should they promote it?

Will new mobility players such as Didi, Uber and BlaBlaCar kill taxis?

