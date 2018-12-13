The "Adaptive Design Clinical Trials 2019" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

2 days of informative, scientific and business development presentations, workshops, 1 to 1 meetings, speed networking sessions and interactive corporate exhibition.

Over 50 attendees representing leading pharmaceutical organisations and global biotechnology companies, and internationally renowned academic institutions.

Presentations, case studies, workshops and panel discussions focused on the key issues in new harmonization initiatives, benefit risk optimization and legislation.

4 interactive main topics:

Clinical Trial Supply Chains

Partnerships in Clinical Trials

Outsourcing in Clinical Trials

Clinical Trial Innovation

One to one meetings, exhibition and informal networking opportunities

Globally the CTMS is witnessing significant growth due to increasing R&D investment pharmaceutical life science and clinical research industries.

According to a new market report, the global clinical trial management system market was valued at USD 844 million in 2013 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2014 to 2019, to reach an estimated value of USD 1,848.5 million in 2019.

In Europe, countries in Central and Eastern Europe provide abundant chance to life science companies for clinical development. Due to government support and funding for biomedical sciences, Germany has become a preferred location for clinical trials.

However, Asia is the fastest-growing region in the clinical trial management system market. Improved regulatory laws and patent expiration laws in various countries including Japan, China and India, have led to the expansion of the clinical trials market in Asia.

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/krgfxz/adaptive_design?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181213005757/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Clinical Trials