Janus Global Operations opens operations center in Mosul, Iraq to serve commercial clients, stability operations

LENOIR CITY, Tennessee, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Janus Global Operations has opened an operations center in Mosul, the second largest city in Iraq, which will provide mobile and static security support for its commercial clients, coordinate the company's demining and explosive ordnance disposal teams, and perform other tasks to help restore stability to the area.

Janus Global, a Caliburn company, delivers risk management solutions to a wide variety of international commercial clients throughout Iraq and is also among the world's largest commercial demining companies which works throughout the Middle East finding and removing improvised explosive devices (IED), and unexploded ordnance from former conflict areas in order to allow other stabilization operations to progress.

Janus Global's Mosul operations center is located in the east of the city, and about 90 minutes from Erbil International Airport in Iraq. From this location Janus Global provides secure lodging and support for commercial clients engaged or considering investing in the area, conventional weapons detection teams, and Janus Global's office staff.

"Successful stability operations enable businesses to operate, which generates economic activity, providing livelihoods for people, and leading to greater community-by-community strength," said Paul Stanley, Janus Iraq Business Development Manager. "When residents know they can send their children to schools, drive down roadways, and conduct life without concern for conflict-related explosives, it leads to ever-greater stability."

Commercial clients are introduced by Janus Global staff members to the Mosul area, and given guidance, if desired, about doing business in Iraq, security issues, and other aspects of working in an area still recovering from war.

Grant Hopwood, Janus Iraq Country Manager said Janus Global's staff appreciates the response from the surrounding neighborhoods to the operations center opening. The property is owned by a local family affected by the recent conflict.

"They know why we're here - to help bring their communities back," Hopwood said. "We're grateful for the privilege."

About Janus Global: Janus Global Operations is an integrated stability operations company with thousands of employees serving clients in North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Janus' services include munitions response; demining; IED remediation; intelligence support; logistics; life support; risk management; communications; and other services in some of the world's most challenging and hostile environments. Janus is part of the Caliburn Companies. The company's website is www.janusgo.com.

About Caliburn International, LLC: We are a leading provider of professional services and solutions to U.S. federal government agencies and commercial clients. We provide consulting, engineering, medical, and environmental services as well as large scale program management in support of our core markets of national defense, international diplomacy, and homeland security client readiness. Caliburn employs approximately 6,800 dedicated professionals deployed across five continents. The company's website is www.caliburnintl.com.

