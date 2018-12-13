Campbell Campbell Edwards & Conroy, P.C.: Joe O'Neil to Join Campbell Campbell Edwards & Conroy on January 1, 2019; Firm will be Known as Campbell Conroy & O'Neil

O'Neil Brings Five Attorneys and Significant Experience on High-value Litigation for Fortune 500 Clients in Pharmaceutical, Medical Device, Health and Life Science, Product Liability and Commercial Matters

BOSTON, MA and PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2018 / High-stakes litigation firm Campbell Campbell Edwards & Conroy, P.C. announced today the addition of veteran first-chair trial attorney Joe O'Neil and five other lawyers who will be based in the firm's Philadelphia office. The firm will be known as Campbell Conroy & O'Neil and will have 45 attorneys in the Northeast and Florida, where it recently opened its newest office.

"Joe and I have known and respected each other for decades," said firm president, Jim Campbell. "The firm now offers an even deeper bench of experienced trial attorneys. Joe's addition to the firm will enhance our 35-year history of providing the highest quality service to our clients."

"Joe is a premier trial lawyer and is a great addition to our firm," said Bill Conroy, who has been with the firm since 2001 and is a longtime friend of O'Neil.

O'Neil represents clients in pharmaceutical, medical device, health and life science, product liability, and commercial matters. He acts as lead trial counsel in state and federal courts nationwide, including in mass tort litigation. He is admitted to practice law in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and various U.S. district and appeals courts. Along with Campbell and Conroy, O'Neil is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. Like Campbell, O'Neil is a past president of the International Association of Defense Counsel ("IADC"), and a former board member of the Defense Research Institute ("DRI").

"I have admired and worked closely with Jim, Bill and other members of the firm for the past 30 years," O'Neil said. "The opportunity to come together as Campbell Conroy & O'Neil was one that I simply could not pass up."

The firm also announced that Jack O'Donnell and Andreas Ringstad are joining the firm as members and that Camille Easterbrook, Julia Rafferty and Alexander MacMullan are joining as associate lawyers. All five lawyers have worked with O'Neil for many years, and the firm is looking forward to integrating them into its practice.

