

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $678.24 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $501.55 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Adobe Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $906.20 million or $1.83 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.4% to $2.46 billion from $2.01 billion last year.



Adobe Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $906.20 Mln. vs. $629.91 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.83 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.88 -Revenue (Q4): $2.46 Bln vs. $2.01 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.540 Bln



