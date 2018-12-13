

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will on Friday release the results of its quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The large manufacturing index is called at +18, down from +19 in Q3. The outlook is pegged at +17, also down from +19. Large all industry capex is seen to have risen 12.8 percent after having been called higher by 13.4 percent in the three months prior.



Japan also will see preliminary December results for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei and final October numbers for industrial production.



The manufacturing PMI had a score of 52.2 in November, while preliminary readings for industrial production suggested an increase of 2.9 percent on month and 4.2 percent on year.



China will release November numbers for retail sales, industrial production, fixed asset investment, property investment and unemployment.



Retail sales are expected to rise 8.8 percent on year, up from 8.6 percent in October. Industrial output is called steady at 5.9 percent, while FAI is tipped to rise to 5.9 percent from 5.7 percent a month earlier.



Property investment was up an annual 9.7 percent in October, while the jobless rate came in at 4.9 percent.



New Zealand will see November results for the Manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ; in October, the index score was 53.5.



Hong Kong will provide Q3 data for industrial production; in the three months prior, industrial production was up 1.6 percent on quarter and 3.8 percent on year.



Malaysia will release October data for unemployment; in September, the jobless rate was 3.3 percent and the participation rate was 58.5 percent.



