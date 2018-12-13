Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2018) - Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road Minerals" or the "Company"), a gold and copper focused mineral exploration and development company, has amended and refiled the condensed unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of the Company and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2018 and originally filed on November 28, 2018. In the originally filed financial statements and MD&A, an intercompany loan was included in the final consolidated accounts that should have been eliminated on consolidation. This had the effect of overstating the Company's current liabilities. This error has been removed in the revised accounts and related MD&A.

The refiling was made voluntarily once the error was discovered by the Company. The refiled documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.royalroadminerals.com.

