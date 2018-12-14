

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc.(QCOM) and VinSmart, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vingroup, said that they have entered into a Patent Licensing Agreement which covers multimode complete terminals.



As per the terms of the Agreement, Qualcomm has granted VinSmart a royalty-bearing patent license to develop, manufacture and sell branded multimode complete terminals such as 4G/5G smartphones. The royalties payable by VinSmart are consistent with the terms of Qualcomm's branded multimode licensing framework disclosed this past year.



