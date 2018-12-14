

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMHF.PK, LVMUY.PK) nears deal to acquire Belmond Ltd., a London-based owner and operator of high-end hotels around the world, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



LVMH is near an agreement to pay $25 per share in cash for Belmond, a transaction that would value the company's equity at around $2.6 billion, the report said. That bid would represent a more than $7 premium to where Belmond shares closed Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The potential deal could be announced as early as Friday.



