

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) said it reached a special milestone as it delivered the 787th 787 Dreamliner, the fastest-selling twin-aisle jet in history.



The airplane, which sports a special logo commemorating the production milestone, was delivered to AerCap, the world's largest lessor and 787 customer. The airplane will be leased and operated by China Southern Airlines, the largest Chinese airline by fleet size.



Since its first delivery in September, 2011, the 787 family has flown nearly 300 million passengers on more than 1.5 million flights around the world.



China Southern Airlines first ordered 10 787-8 Dreamliners in 2005 and further increased its capability on long-haul routes when they placed an order for 787-9s in 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX