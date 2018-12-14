Anna Hyvönen and Mikko Keto Appointed to Normet Board of Directors

ESPOO, Finland, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Normet Group held an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 12, 2018. Ms. Anna Hyvönen and Mr. Mikko Keto have been appointed as new members of the board of directors.

Ms. Anna Hyvönen is currently Senior Vice President, Nordics and Vianor, in Nokian Tyres. Nokian Tyres develops and manufactures high-quality tires for passenger cars, trucks and heavy machinery. She has a long experience on multiple executive positions in service business at Ramirent, Kone and Nokia including international assignments in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Mr. Mikko Keto is currently President of Mineral Services Business Area at Metso Corporation, a mining services business of Metso. He has a long experience on multiple sales and services management positions at Kone and Nokia, including two assignments in United Kingdom.

"I am delighted to have Anna and Mikko joining our board of directors. Their experience in running global businesses and particularly in equipment related service environment will be an important addition and very well supporting the Normet Group growth ambitions", says Aaro Cantell, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The following board members were re-elected: Aaro Cantell (Chairman), Tom Melbye, Tapani Järvinen and Harri Kerminen.

For more information, please contact:

Aaro Cantell

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Normet Group

e-mail: aaro.cantell@normet.com

tel.: +358-400-706-072

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/normet/r/anna-hyvonen-and-mikko-keto-appointed-to-normet-board-of-directors,c2700630

The following files are available for download: