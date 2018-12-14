EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 November 2018

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2018



Rank

Company

Sector

Country % of

Net Assets 1 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 3.9 2 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.3 3 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.0 4 Verizon Telecommunications United States 2.8 5 Vodafone Telecommunications United Kingdom 2.7 6 Sanofi Health Care France 2.6 7 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.6 8 China Mobile Telecommunications China 2.6 9 Royal Dutch Shell A Oil & Gas Netherlands 2.5 10 Swire Pacific A Industrials Hong Kong 2.5 11 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Financials Japan 2.5 12 Singapore Telecommunications Telecommunications Singapore 2.4 13 Total Oil & Gas France 2.4 14 ING Financials Netherlands 2.3 15 Nokia Technology Finland 2.3 16 East Japan Railway Consumer Services Japan 2.3 17 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 2.3 18 Bangkok Bank ** Financials Thailand 2.3 19 BP Oil & Gas United Kingdom 2.3 20 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund

Financials

Other

2.2 21 Panasonic Consumer Goods Japan 2.2 22 Galaxy Entertainment Consumer Services Hong Kong 2.2 23 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 2.1 24 Tesco Consumer Services United Kingdom 2.1 25 Alps Electric Industrials Japan 2.1 26 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.1 27 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 2.0 28 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 2.0 29 Cirrus Logic Technology United States 2.0 30 Synchrony Financial Financials United States 2.0 31 Japan Tobacco Consumer Goods Japan 1.9 32 Bank Mandiri Financials Indonesia 1.8 33 Nomura Financials Japan 1.8 34 DNB Financials Norway 1.7 35 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 1.7 36 Halliburton Oil & Gas United States 1.7 37 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 1.7 38 Mitsubishi Industrials Japan 1.5 39 Apache Oil & Gas United States 1.5 40 Bayer Health Care Germany 1.4 Total equity investments 89.3 Cash and other net assets 10.7 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2018 % of Net Assets Europe 32.3 Asia Pacific 17.5 Japan 16.9 United Kingdom 10.4 United States 10.0 Other 2.2 Cash and other net assets 10.7 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2018 % of Net Assets Financials 21.3 Health Care 16.2 Oil & Gas 12.7 Telecommunications 12.6 Industrials 9.5 Consumer Services 8.6 Technology 4.3 Consumer Goods 4.1 Cash and other net assets 10.7 100.0

As at 30 November 2018, the net assets of the Company were £140,537,000.

14 December 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF