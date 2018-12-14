sprite-preloader
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 November 2018

PR Newswire

London, December 13

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2018


Rank
Company
Sector
Country		 % of
Net Assets
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 3.9
2AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 3.3
3NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 3.0
4VerizonTelecommunicationsUnited States 2.8
5VodafoneTelecommunicationsUnited Kingdom 2.7
6SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.6
7Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.6
8China MobileTelecommunicationsChina 2.6
9Royal Dutch Shell AOil & GasNetherlands 2.5
10Swire Pacific AIndustrialsHong Kong 2.5
11Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialFinancialsJapan 2.5
12Singapore TelecommunicationsTelecommunicationsSingapore 2.4
13TotalOil & GasFrance 2.4
14INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.3
15NokiaTechnologyFinland 2.3
16East Japan RailwayConsumer ServicesJapan 2.3
17ENIOil & GasItaly 2.3
18Bangkok Bank **FinancialsThailand 2.3
19BPOil & GasUnited Kingdom 2.3
20Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.2
21PanasonicConsumer GoodsJapan 2.2
22Galaxy EntertainmentConsumer ServicesHong Kong 2.2
23TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 2.1
24TescoConsumer ServicesUnited Kingdom 2.1
25Alps ElectricIndustrialsJapan 2.1
26CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.1
27Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands 2.0
28Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 2.0
29Cirrus LogicTechnologyUnited States 2.0
30Synchrony FinancialFinancialsUnited States 2.0
31Japan TobaccoConsumer GoodsJapan 1.9
32Bank MandiriFinancialsIndonesia 1.8
33NomuraFinancialsJapan 1.8
34DNBFinancialsNorway 1.7
35CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong 1.7
36Halliburton Oil & GasUnited States 1.7
37PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 1.7
38MitsubishiIndustrialsJapan 1.5
39ApacheOil & GasUnited States 1.5
40BayerHealth CareGermany 1.4
Total equity investments89.3
Cash and other net assets10.7
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2018% of Net Assets
Europe32.3
Asia Pacific17.5
Japan16.9
United Kingdom10.4
United States10.0
Other2.2
Cash and other net assets10.7
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2018 % of Net Assets
Financials21.3
Health Care16.2
Oil & Gas12.7
Telecommunications12.6
Industrials9.5
Consumer Services8.6
Technology4.3
Consumer Goods4.1
Cash and other net assets10.7
100.0

As at 30 November 2018, the net assets of the Company were £140,537,000.

14 December 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


