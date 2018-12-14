

GLASGOW (dpa-AFX) - Aggreko plc (AGK.L) announced that its unit Aggreko Events Services Japan has been awarded the supply contract by The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. AESJL will provide temporary electricity (generation and distribution) systems to support the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The value of the supply contract is expected to be in the region of $200 million.



AESJL's extended scope of supply includes temporary medium and low voltage power systems across 43 competition venues, the Athletes Village and the International Broadcast Centre.



