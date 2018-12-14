

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SThree plc (STHR.L), a specialist STEM staffing business, reported Friday that its fiscal 2018 gross profit increased 12 percent to 320.9 million pounds from 287.6 million pounds last year. Gross profit increased 12 percent in the fourth quarter.



The company further said it expects adjusted profit before tax for the year to be slightly ahead of the top end of the current market consensus range. Market expectations are in the range of 49.0 million pounds to 51.4 million pounds, with a consensus of 50.3 million pounds.



Further, the Board announced that Gary Elden OBE will step down as Chief Executive Officer early in the new year, at a date yet to be determined but expected to be by the time of the Company's AGM in April. A process to appoint his successor is now underway.



In its trading update, the company recorded robust gross profit growth across the Group, with ICT up 12%, Life Sciences up 8%, Engineering up 16% and Energy up 30%.



In regions, Continental Europe increased 20%, Asia Pac & Middle East grew 11% and USA went up 8%, while UK &I fell 5 percent.



Contract gross profit climbed 14% to 232 million pounds, and Permanent gross profit increased 6%.



Elden said, 'At the start of 2018 I stated that after two years of turbulent political, market and economic pressure, we entered the year in good shape. That turbulence and pressure has increased throughout the year and yet we have delivered strong results. Looking ahead to 2019, we are in better shape, and well positioned to continue to benefit from the growth opportunities in our chosen STEM markets.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX