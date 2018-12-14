

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY.L), in its trading update for the period to 13 December 2018, said that Group performance for the year will be above previous expectations as a result of an additional Infrastructure Investments sale in December. The Group now forecasts that the 2018 Infrastructure Investments profit from disposals will be around 65 million pounds.



Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty Group Chief Executive, said,'We are on track to deliver our Build to Last Phase Two goal of achieving industry standard margins in all earnings based businesses in the second half of 2018.'



In December, the Group paid down the remaining convertible bonds, delivering a 45% reduction in the gross debt over the last 12 months. The year end net cash is expected to be broadly in line with prior year, with 2018 average monthly net cash now forecast at 185 million pounds, ahead of the previous 140 million pounds to 170 million pounds guidance range.



Group revenue in the second half of 2018 will be in line with the first half. Looking ahead, Balfour Beatty is selectively winning work in all its chosen markets, both on the right terms and at appropriate margins, which reflect the bidding discipline and risk management introduced under Build to Last. The forecast year end order book is around 12 billion pounds, higher than the 2017 year end of 11.4 billion pounds.



UK Construction is expected to achieve industry standard margins in the second half of 2018 in the range of 2-3% .



US Construction has made progress during the year with the business now on a positive trajectory under its new structure and leadership. In line with prior guidance, revenue in the second half of the year is expected to be similar to the first half. Profit from operations is forecast to grow showing further improvement within the industry standard target range of 1-2%.



Gammon, the Group's 50:50 Far East joint venture, is expected to deliver a strong 2018 performance with increased profit from operations.



The company noted that its full year results will be published on 13 March 2019.



