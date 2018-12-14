

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' retail sales growth accelerated in October after halving in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Retail sales rose a working day adjusted 3.3 percent year-on-year following a 1.7 percent increase in September, the agency said. Sales volume grew nearly 3 percent.



Food sales increase about 3 percent and non-food sales grew 2 percent. Online sales rose more than 14 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rose 5.2 percent from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX