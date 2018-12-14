sprite-preloader
Invesco Markets III Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, December 13

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release14 December 2018

Invesco Markets III plc

Dividend declaration

The Directors of Invesco Markets III plc have declared the following dividends for the first quarter of the financial year to 30 September 2019:

Announcement Date: 14 December 2018

Ex-Dividend Date: 27 December2018

Record Date: 28 December 2018

Payment Date: 17 January 2019

FundCurrencyDividend
per share
Invesco US High Yield Fallen Angels UCITS ETF - USD Class
ISIN :IE00BD0Q9673		USD0.3815
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF - USD Class
ISIN :IE00BWTN6Y99		USD0.2875
Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD Class
ISIN :IE0032077012		USD0.2782
Invesco FTSE UK High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BYYXBD20		GBP0.2515
Invesco FTSE Emerging Markets High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BYYXBF44		USD0.2014
Invesco Global Buyback Achievers UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BLSNMW37		USD0.1014
Invesco S&P 500 QVM UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BDZCKK11		USD0.0952
Invesco FTSE RAFI UK 100 UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23LNN70		GBP0.0951
Invesco FTSE RAFI All-World 3000 UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23LNQ02		USD0.0927
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23D8S39		USD0.0811
Invesco S&P 500 VEQTOR UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BX8ZXS68		USD0.0755
Invesco EURO STOXX High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BZ4BMM98		EUR0.0689
Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Mid-Small UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23D8Y98		EUR0.0481
Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23D8X81		EUR0.0375
Invesco Dynamic US Market UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23D9240		USD0.0199
Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23D9570		USD0.0177

Enquiries:

Davy's+353 1 614 8933

Invesco +44 2070653897


