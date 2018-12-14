Invesco Markets III Plc - Director Declaration

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release14 December 2018

Invesco Markets III plc

Dividend declaration

The Directors of Invesco Markets III plc have declared the following dividends for the first quarter of the financial year to 30 September 2019:

Announcement Date: 14 December 2018

Ex-Dividend Date: 27 December2018

Record Date: 28 December 2018

Payment Date: 17 January 2019

Fund Currency Dividend

per share Invesco US High Yield Fallen Angels UCITS ETF - USD Class

ISIN :IE00BD0Q9673 USD 0.3815 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF - USD Class

ISIN :IE00BWTN6Y99 USD 0.2875 Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD Class

ISIN :IE0032077012 USD 0.2782 Invesco FTSE UK High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00BYYXBD20 GBP 0.2515 Invesco FTSE Emerging Markets High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00BYYXBF44 USD 0.2014 Invesco Global Buyback Achievers UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00BLSNMW37 USD 0.1014 Invesco S&P 500 QVM UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00BDZCKK11 USD 0.0952 Invesco FTSE RAFI UK 100 UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00B23LNN70 GBP 0.0951 Invesco FTSE RAFI All-World 3000 UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00B23LNQ02 USD 0.0927 Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00B23D8S39 USD 0.0811 Invesco S&P 500 VEQTOR UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00BX8ZXS68 USD 0.0755 Invesco EURO STOXX High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00BZ4BMM98 EUR 0.0689 Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Mid-Small UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00B23D8Y98 EUR 0.0481 Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00B23D8X81 EUR 0.0375 Invesco Dynamic US Market UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00B23D9240 USD 0.0199 Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00B23D9570 USD 0.0177

