The Alexa Conference, Jan. 15-17, 2019, in Chattanooga, Tenn., Features Women Who Are Leading the Way in Voice Technology

More than 600 Executives and Marketers from Numerous Industries, Tech Companies Developers, Entrepreneurs and Strategists to Explore Great Voice Experiences

NASHVILLE, Tennessee, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Alexa Conference, taking place Jan. 15-17 in the tech-forward Chattanooga, Tenn., features a variety of women who are leading the way in voice technology around the world. The event, presented by podcast network VoiceFirst.FM, is the worldwide gathering of the Alexa development community.

Kesha Williams, an accomplished software development manager who works for Chick-fil-A's corporate office in Atlanta, while maintaining a speaking schedule around the world, will keynote. Some of the other women appearing on The Alexa Conference program include:

Noelle LaCharite , principal PM, applied AI, Microsoft

Amanda Scherker, head of VUI design, Magic + Co.

Katie McMahon, vice president and general manager, SoundHound

Laurie Orlov, principal analyst, Aging in Place Technology Watch

Rebecca Evanhoe, VUI designer, Mobiquity

Val Vacante, managing partner, Collabsco

Neha Javalagi, lead UX research and design, Witlingo

Brielle Nickoloff, VUI designer, Witlingo

Sandhya Pruthi, general internal medicine, Mayo Clinic

Radhika Kanaskar, MIS honors student, University of Connecticut

Kari Olson, chief innovation and technology officer, Front Porch Center for Innovation & Wellbeing

Dana Wilson, general manager, Mississippi Interactive

Melissa Campbell, communications and operations manager, Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood

Emily Binder, voice marketing strategist, Beetle Moment Marketing

Amy Stapleton, co-founder, Tellables

"Women are leading the way with voice technology, from the development of smart speakers to the evolution of voice assistants, to the underlying machine learning and AI," says Bradley Metrock, executive producer of The Alexa Conference, host of This Week In Voice podcast by VoiceFirst.FM, and author of the new audiobook Perspectives on Gender in VoiceFirst Technology (from Score Publishing). "We're happy that the program for The Alexa Conference reflects this reality."

The Alexa Conference, which will take place at the Chattanooga Convention Center, features an exhibit hall, The Alexa Awards and a variety of workshops, in addition to the full conference program. Amazon is the 2019 Platinum Sponsor of The Alexa Conference, which will gather approximately 600 registered attendees from 12 countries. Attendees will include tech companies, executives and marketers from numerous industries, developers, entrepreneurs and strategists - all the roles involved in conceiving and creating great voice experiences.

To learn more and to register, visit https://www.voicefirst.fm/alexaconference .