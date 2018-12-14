Aachen, Germany and Gothenburg, Sweden (ots) -



- Grünenthal expands its portfolio with an innovative technology for individualised dosing - Life science startup OnDosis signs its first global development and licensing agreement for their innovative technology



Grünenthal and OnDosis announced today that they have entered into an exclusive collaboration to develop the OnDosis' technology for prescription medicines in all pain related indications. The agreement also entails an option for Grünenthal to an exclusive worldwide license to the technology in these indications. The handheld device enables individualised dosing of oral medicines in micro units, provides support for patient compliance, can be combined with digital solutions and thus significantly improves patients' safety. The agreement with Grünenthal, a leading pain specialist, is the first partnering deal for life science startup OnDosis on their innovative technology. While this agreement covers the indication area pain; other focus areas of OnDosis, like ADHD and immunosuppression, remain available for further cooperation with third parties.



"We are thrilled to enter our first partnering agreement with the leading pain company Grünenthal to further explore how our technology can generate added value for pain patients. This agreement is obviously an import milestone and a clear evidence of the interest in our technology," says Martin Olovsson, CEO of OnDosis.



"We constantly strive to develop innovative, convenient and safe solutions for patients. Beyond individualised dosing, OnDosis can serve as an interface to digital applications that may further support a holistic approach to pain management in the future. It's a perfect strategic fit and complements our portfolio of pain medicines", says Gabriel Baertschi, CEO of Grünenthal.



As part of the agreed terms, OnDosis will receive a technology access fee in addition to later development and regulatory milestone payments, as well as sales related royalties. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.



About Grünenthal



Grünenthal is an entrepreneurial, science-based pharmaceutical company specialized in pain, gout and inflammation. Our ambition is to deliver four to five new products to patients in diseases with high unmet medical need by 2022 and become a EUR 2 bn company. We are a fully integrated research & development company with a long track record of bringing innovative pain treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to patients. By sustainably investing in our R&D above the industrial average, we are strongly committed to innovation. Grünenthal is an independent, family-owned company headquartered in Aachen, Germany. We are present in approx. 30 countries with affiliates in Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries and approx. 5,200 employees are working for Grünenthal worldwide. In 2017, Grünenthal achieved revenues of approx. EUR 1.3 bn.



About OnDosis



Swedish life science company OnDosis has developed a proprietary technology to deliver flexible and individualised dosing of oral medicines. By integrating medicines with intelligent dosing and digital capabilities in a handheld device, OnDosis offers a new way to take oral medicines - in micro units. Individualised, intuitive and intelligent. Initial focus areas are pain, ADHD and immunosuppression. OnDosis is a spin-out from AstraZeneca and headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.



