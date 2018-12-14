

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian markets ended notably lower on Friday, hurt by data showing disappointing pace of industrial output and retail sales growth in China in the month of November.



Worries about slowing global economic growth and skepticism about a trade deal between U.S. and China anytime soon weighed as well on Asian markets.



The latest batch of economic data showed China's industrial output grew at its slowest pace in nearly three years, increasing by 5.4 percent in November, after growing by 5.9 percent a month earlier. Meanwhile, retail sales in China grew 8.1 percent in November, the weakest growth since 2003. In October, retail sales were up 8.6 percent. The slower pace of industrial output and retail sales growth was due to the impact of the ongoing trade disputes with the U.S.



In the Chinese market, financial, materials, industries, telecommunications, energy, information technology and healthcare stocks declined.



The market breadth was very weak with as many as 1133 shares closing lower. Only 81 stocks made it to positive territory.



Shanghai's benchmark Shanghai Composite ended down 40.31 points, or 1.53 percent, at 2,593.74.



In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng ended down 1.84 percent, at 26,037.00.



The Japanese market ended lower despite a fairly decent Tankan survey report. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 declined by 2.02 percent, to 21,374.83.



Out of the 225-stock strong Nikkei index, just 16 stocks ended higher. 205 stocks closed weak, while 4 stocks ended flat.



Tokyo Dome ended lower by 7.7 percent. Yahoo Japan, Tokyo Electron, Eisai and Trend Micro declined by 5 to 6 percent.



Among the gainers, Showa Denko KK, Mitsubishi Estate and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings moved up 1.5 to 1.7 percent.



The Bank of Japan said in its quarterly Tankan Survey that the index of business and manufacturing sentiment in Japan was steady in the fourth quarter of 2018. The large manufacturing index was unchanged with a score of +19, beating expectations for +18. The outlook came in at +15, shy of forecasts for +17 and down from +19 in the previous three months.



The large non-manufacturing index came in at +24, topping forecasts for +21 and up from +22. The outlook was at +20, in line with forecasts and down from +22. All industry capex is seen higher by 14.3 percent, beating forecasts for 12.8 percent and up from 13.4 percent in the three months prior.



The Australian market ended lower, led by losses in information technology, bank and telecommunications stocks.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 ended down 59.60 points, or 1.05 percent, at 5602.00. The broader All Ordinaries Index ended lower by 56.50 points, or 1 percent, at 5678.80.



Sigma Pharmaceuticals soared more than 43 percent and Australian Pharma Industries jumped 8.5 percent. Infigen Energy shares closed stronger by 11.8%. GWA Group (up 5 percent) and New Hope Corporation (up 3.15 percent) were among the other notable performers in the ASX 200 index.



Nine Entertainment, Domain Holdings, Speedcast International, AfterPay Touch Group and A2 Milk Company shares ended lower by 4 to 9 percent.



In the currency market, the Aussie was lower by about 0.5 percent against the U.S. dollar.



Taiwan's Taiwan Weighted Index ended lower by 0.86 percent and New Zealand's benchmark shed 0.8 percent. The South Korean market also ended notably lower, with its benchmark KOSPI declining by about 1.25 percent.



In the Indian market, shares were swinging between gains and losses right from the start, with investors looking for direction after three successive days of gains. The Sensex was up 19.80 points, or 0.07 percent, at 35,949.44, while the Nifty50 was flat at 10,791.20.



The Indonesian market was down marginally a few minutes into the closing bell, while markets in Singapore and Malaysia looked set for a notably lower close.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX