

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The German stock market is down sharply on Friday, with disappointing Chinese economic data raising concerns about global economic growth and triggering widespread selling across Asia and Europe.



The impact of U.S.-China trade disputes could be gauged from the data that showed Chinese industrial production to have dropped to the slowest pace in three years and its retail sales increasing at the slowest pace since 2003.



Apart from weak Chinese data, disappointing manufacturing and services sectors data from Germany and a weak reading of the manufacturing activity in Eurozone are also weighing on the market.



Germany's benchmark index DAX is down 162.88 points, or 1.49 percent, at 10,761.82.



Technology, banks, construction, automobile, chemicals and industrials stocks are declining sharply. Except the indices tracking the performances of media, food & beverage shares, all the indices are down in negative territory, with many of these losing between 1.4 to 3 percent.



In economic news from Germany, the Preliminary PMI Manufacturing Index for December has come in with a score of 51.5, as against an expected reading of 52. In November, the Index came in with a score of 51.8.



The PMI Services index dropped to 52.5 from 53.3 a month earlier.



Meanwhile, the wholesale price index for November rose 0.2 percent, compared to 0.3 percent in the preceding month.



Eurozone flash manufacturing PMI for December came in with a reading of 51.4, down from 51.8 a month earlier. The Composite PMI reading for the month is 51.3, as against expectations of 52.8.



