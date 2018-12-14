

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale price inflation slowed in November, entirely reversing the acceleration seen in the previous month, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The wholesale price index rose 3.5 percent year-on-year following a 4 percent increase in October. The measure climbed at 3.5 percent in September.



An 18.9 percent increase in the wholesale prices of petroleum products had the biggest influence on the overall outcome in November, the agency said.



Compared to the previous month, the wholesale price index rose 0.2 percent in November after a 0.3 percent increase in October. The latest gain was the lowest since July, when prices edged up 0.1 percent.



