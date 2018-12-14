

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Shares are sliding down sharply in the French stock market, with weak Chinese and Eurozone economic data raising concerns about global growth.



The optimism about U.S.-China trade talks has faded substantially. A flash reading of manufacturing activity in December and the ECB President's warning about a growth slowdown in the eurozone next year is weighing as well.



The benchmark CAC 40 index is down 71.58 points or 1.46 percent at 4,825.33.



Valeo is down by about 5 percent. Renault, Atos, ArcelorMittal, Michelin, ST Microelectronics, Saint Gobain, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Capgemini, Peugeot and Dassault Systemes are down 2.5 to 5 percent.



Technip FMC and Engie, the two stocks that have bucked the trend, are up 0.7 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.



A preliminary reading of manufacturing activity in France for December, came in with a score of 49.7, lower than an expected score of 51 and previous month's reading of 50.8.



Eurozone flash manufacturing PMI for December came in with a reading of 51.4, down from 51.8 a month earlier. The Composite PMI reading for the month is 51.3, as against expectations of 52.8.



Data released by China this morning showed the country's industrial production to have dropped to the slowest pace in three years in November. Retails sales in November increased at the slowest pace since 2003, the data showed.



