

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks are sliding on Friday, mirroring the trend across Europe, due to rising concerns about global growth after the latest batch of economic data from China fell way short of expectations.



Weak eurozone economic data, disappointing manufacturing activity reports from Germany and France, Brexit uncertainty and doubts about U.S. and China striking a trade deal anytime soon are all contributing to the weakness in the market.



The FTSE 100 index is down 63 points, or 0.91 percent, at 6,814.50.



Shares from food & drug retailers, software, mining, construction, healthcare equipment, real estate and banking sectors are mostly down with sharp losses.



British Prime Minister Theresa May, who canceled a vote in Parliament this week after it became clear the assembly would reject the Brexit deal she concluded with the EU.



May reportedly said on Thursday that she was not expecting a 'breakthrough' on Brexit agreement at this week's EU summit and added that she would focus on the assurances over the 'backstop' plan to avoid a manned Irish border.



Meanwhile, Croatia's prime minister is reported to have said that European Union leaders could meet in January for a new Brexit summit once Britain clarifies exactly what help it needs to pass the deal in the U.K. Parliament.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX