The Autobest Award 'Best Buy Car of Europe' : a prestigious trophy, awarded by a jury of 31 European media for the new generation of Citroën Berlingo Opel Combo Life and the new Peugeot Rifter

A prize rewarding Groupe PSA core model strategy which takes into account expectations of customers from the design phase of vehicles

which takes into account expectations of One common program developed for differentiated vehicles reflecting the positioning of each brand

for differentiated vehicles reflecting the positioning of each brand Groupe PSA, forerunner and historical leader of the leisure activity vehicle (LAV) segment in Europe for more than 20 years,

Groupe PSA is very proud of this distinction awarded by this jury, made of automotive experts. This new recognition rewards teams' work and illustrates the relevance of our development choices made with our Core Model Strategy, which aims are to propose the most adapted offer to our customers, differentiate our brands, and increase the efficiency of our investments and our dedicated resources. says Olivier Bourges, Groupe PSA Executive Vice President Programs and Strategy

Dan Vardie, Founder and Chairman of Autobest, comments on this award: « The Groupe PSA triplets victory is well-deserved for this new platform. A platform designed from the car perspective and requirements and able to deliver different personalities fitting each of the brand offer. A platform who convinced two international Juries from car and LCV perspectives and who will probably be one of the best sellers in incoming years. This is the first time in our history when we have a multiple winner. I am personally glad for the choice of Autobest Jury for this bodystyle as a true expression of a Best Buy Car of Europe.

Since 2001, the Autobest "Best Buy Car of Europe" Award has recognised the vehicle models with the best price performance equipment ratio. Voted by 31 specialized journalists from 31 European countries, the cars in competition are evaluated on the basis of 13 criteria: price-quality, design, comfort, technologies, quality of services, availability of spare parts in the networks of distribution.

After comparative tests among the 6 finalists, it is the model that totals the most votes that wins the title of this prestigious election.

