The "Footwear & Leather Retailers in Europe" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database covers all major footwear retailers in Europe. The total number of retailers in the database still grows because every day new retailer profiles are added. The current number of retailers in the database can easily be seen via the search menu at Home Search. Via the home page other retail sectors are accessible as well.
Retail-Index contains all key information about international and national footwear/shoe chains, including data on turnover and numbers of stores and their banners.
The focus is on the shoe retailers in the European countries such as Germany, France, UK, Italy and Spain but other countries are also included.
Companies Featured
- ANWR
- Clarks
- Deichmann
- Eram
- Foot Locker
- Gemo
- Karl Vgele
- Vivarte
- Wortmann
- Zalando
