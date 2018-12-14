The "Footwear & Leather Retailers in Europe" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database covers all major footwear retailers in Europe. The total number of retailers in the database still grows because every day new retailer profiles are added. The current number of retailers in the database can easily be seen via the search menu at Home Search. Via the home page other retail sectors are accessible as well.

Retail-Index contains all key information about international and national footwear/shoe chains, including data on turnover and numbers of stores and their banners.

The focus is on the shoe retailers in the European countries such as Germany, France, UK, Italy and Spain but other countries are also included.

Companies Featured

ANWR

Clarks

Deichmann

Eram

Foot Locker

Gemo

Karl Vgele

Vivarte

Wortmann

Zalando

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mk57fl/footwear_and?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181214005155/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Footwear