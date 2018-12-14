VantagePoint Software: Vantagepoint ai Trading Software Expands Global Partnership to Italy

World's First Artificial Intelligence Software Available on Personal Computers Builds Customer Base in Italy

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2018 / Vantagepoint ai, the software company that developed the first artificial intelligence (AI) trading software in the world available to retail investors and traders, expands its global partnership to Italy.

As a global company with users all over the world, Vantagepoint is constantly growing and building new relationships. Last year, Vantagepoint announced its partnership in Hong Kong. This year, Vantagepoint is happy to announce its newest joint venture in Italy.

All customers have access to Vantagepoint's world class support team and in-person seminars located in Florida, but these international teams, allow customers who reside out of the US with language barriers, to have that intimate training experience.

The Italy team provides unlimited software support and helps traders put together custom strategies based on their unique trading style and favorite markets to trade. They share fresh, new content each week in video style to provide tips that cover several different types of trading styles and are also launching a brand new, free video campaign next week.

"This partnership has been very successful so far. We are excited to spread the word about Vantagepoint in Italy and have many exciting things planned. Next week we are launching a brand-new video campaign where people can join us for free, to learn exclusive strategies for trading technical analysis with Vantagepoint," said the Trader Specialist on the Vantagepoint ai Italy team.

Part of their training is also on the proprietary indicators created by Larry Williams. "My students throughout the world, Italy, Russia, China, America and Japan have become successful traders using the indicators… thanks for spreading my work and my indicators to all my good friends and traders that I know so well in Italy," said Larry Williams, world-renowned trader and author.

Since the introduction of its first trading software over three decades ago, Vantagepoint ai has grown into a multi-million dollar, Inc. 500 trading software company with customers in more than 120 countries and will continue to expand across the globe.

Full interview and free demo of the software at https://www.vantagepointsoftware.com

or by calling 800-732-5407.

About Vantagepoint ai, LLC

Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Vantagepoint ai, LLC, creators of Vantagepoint software, is a leader in trading software research and software development. VantagePoint forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 86%. Using artificial intelligence, VantagePoint's patented Neural Network processes predicts changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with confidence.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jen Aquilino

Communications Specialist

8139730496

JenA@vantagepointsoftware.com

SOURCE: VantagePoint Software

