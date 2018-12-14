Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it has been awarded a patent from the United Kingdom Intellectual Property Office related to the Company's RapidProbe probe design technology.

Mr. Dwight Egan, CEO of Co-Diagnostics, said, "Receiving patent protection in the United Kingdom allows additional international licensing opportunities of our intellectual property portfolio. Along with the US patent for CoPrimers received earlier this year, we believe that this patent validates the uniqueness and diversity of our technology platform and creates more revenue prospects for Co-Diagnostics."

Dr. Rebecca Garcia, Co-Diagnostics VP of Product Development, commented, "RapidProbe is a mathematically-engineered probe design for real-time polymerase chain reaction ("PCR") tests invented by Company founder Dr. Brent Satterfield. Diagnostic tests with lower development and synthesis costs that are capable of running on a wider array of PCR equipment have always been an important product development goal of Co-Diagnostics. This newly-patented technology uses a hairpin structure with a melting temperature of 7-10°C above the reaction temperature, and additional bases that are complementary to the middle of the probe resulting in a more rapid rate of detection and increased probe accuracy while reducing design complexity and expense."

UK Patent no. GB2480792, "ENERGY TRANSFER HAIRPIN OLIGONUCLEOTIDE PROBES," was announced in the Patents Journal on 14 November 2018. The patent is related to assays for nucleic acid detection in a specific way to increase reaction kinetics, while maintaining a simple, proprietary continuous sequence probe design, called a RapidProbe, and low-cost synthesis. Detection of a target occurs in conjunction with nuclease cleavage of the probe. Co-Diagnostics owns all the technology on which RapidProbes are built. A patent application for the technology is also pending with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Forward-Looking Statements:

