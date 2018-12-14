The "Petrol retailers in Europe" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

If there is one retail sector with significant changes in its core business, it certainly is the petrol retail sector.

In the last 10 years major petrol stations have changed to food service outlets as well as complete supermarkets and fast food outlets. The most perfect examples can be seen in France where Carrefour and other major retailers have positioned themselves as complete service stations with a wide food supply as well as the combination with several fast food outlets integrated in the motorway service stations.

For each country rankings of retailers are provided and a complete profile of each retailer is included. Our unique database covers all the major Petrol retail companies in Europe. Every day new data and new retailers are added to this database. The current number of retailers in the database can easily be seen via the search menu at Home Search.

This database contains all key information about international and national Petrol retail chains, the numbers of gas stations and often also turnover. Not only the major countries such as Germany, UK, France, Italy and Spain but also many smaller countries. For each country the top ranking is presented according to the latest available turnover figures. All data is updated frequently.

Companies Featured

Aral

Avia

BP

ENI

Esso

Lukoil

OMV

Orlen

Shell

Statoil

