Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 13-December-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 357.65p INCLUDING current year revenue 361.88p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 353.28p INCLUDING current year revenue 357.51p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16