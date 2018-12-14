sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 14.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
14.12.2018 | 13:13
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 14

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 13 December 2018 was 324.3p including estimated current period revenue and 317.6p excluding current period revenue.

This is based on 42,717,725 Ordinary Shares, being the issued capital of 64,509,642 Ordinary Shares less 21,791,917 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.



14 December 2018

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

© 2018 PR Newswire