

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) said that it agreed to acquire privately held Antelliq Group from funds advised by BC Partners.



Merck said it will make a cash payment of approximately 2.1 billion euros to acquire all outstanding shares of Antelliq and will assume Antelliq's debt of 1.15 billion euros, which it intends to repay shortly after the closing of the acquisition.



The closing of the transaction is subject to clearance by antitrust and competition law authorities and other customary closing conditions, and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019.



