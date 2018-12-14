

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Most of the markets across Europe are notably lower on Friday after opening on a highly negative note, reacting to disappointing economic data from China.



Stocks lost further ground as the session progressed, reacting to weak reports on industrial production in Germany and manufacturing activity in eurozone, France and Germany.



Skepticism about a U.S.-China deal before the expiry of the 90-day truce period, the ECB President's warning about a growth slowdown in the eurozone next year and uncertainty about a smooth Brexit also contributed to the sell-off in European markets.



Among major European stock indices, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 is down 0.7 percent, the French DAX is declining 0.85 percent and France's CAC 40 is down by 1.04 percent.



The benchmark indices of markets in Italy, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey are also notably lower.



In economic news from Germany, the Preliminary PMI Manufacturing Index for December has come in with a score of 51.5, as against an expected reading of 52. In November, the Index came in with a score of 51.8.



The PMI Services index dropped to 52.5 from 53.3 a month earlier.



Meanwhile, the wholesale price index for November rose 0.2 percent, compared to 0.3 percent in the preceding month.



Germany's industrial production in October unexpectedly dropped for the first time in three months, suggesting that manufacturing is yet to recover from a slowdown despite some improvement in demand. Industrial production dropped 0.5 percent from September, when they grew 0.1 percent, revised from 0.2 percent, preliminary figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



A preliminary reading of manufacturing activity in France for December, came in with a score of 49.7, lower than an expected score of 51 and previous month's reading of 50.8.



Eurozone flash manufacturing PMI for December came in with a reading of 51.4, down from 51.8 a month earlier. The Composite PMI reading for the month is 51.3, as against expectations of 52.8.



On the Brexit front, May reportedly said on Thursday that she was not expecting a 'breakthrough' on Brexit agreement at this week's EU summit and added that she would focus on the assurances over the 'backstop' plan to avoid a manned Irish border.



Meanwhile, Croatia's prime minister is reported to have said that European Union leaders could meet in January for a new Brexit summit once Britain clarifies exactly what help it needs to pass the deal in the U.K. Parliament.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX