The "Executive Leadership Skills" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The importance of executive leadership training is high, as the decisions and actions taken by executive leaders are constantly under a microscope.

The Executive Leadership Skills workshop is designed to help participants put effective, collaborative methods of leadership to work in their organisations. This one day workshop will help participants identify their leadership strengths, develop new skills, and enhance the effectiveness of their team.

Agenda

Understanding the Difference Between Management and Leadership

A closer look at Management and Leadership

To clarify roles and responsibilities

The Challenge of Leadership

Creating and Maintaining a Diversified Team

Inspiring and Empowering Others

Leadership Style

Understanding differences between Authoritarian, Participative and Delegative Leadership Styles

Defining Situational Leadership and its benefits

Practical Executive Leadership Skills

Trust Building

Effective Communication

Effective cooperating with the team

Managing Risk

Influencing People

