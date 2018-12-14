The "Executive Leadership Skills" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The importance of executive leadership training is high, as the decisions and actions taken by executive leaders are constantly under a microscope.
The Executive Leadership Skills workshop is designed to help participants put effective, collaborative methods of leadership to work in their organisations. This one day workshop will help participants identify their leadership strengths, develop new skills, and enhance the effectiveness of their team.
Agenda
Understanding the Difference Between Management and Leadership
- A closer look at Management and Leadership
- To clarify roles and responsibilities
The Challenge of Leadership
- Creating and Maintaining a Diversified Team
- Inspiring and Empowering Others
Leadership Style
- Understanding differences between Authoritarian, Participative and Delegative Leadership Styles
- Defining Situational Leadership and its benefits
Practical Executive Leadership Skills
- Trust Building
- Effective Communication
- Effective cooperating with the team
- Managing Risk
- Influencing People
