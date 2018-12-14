SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global MRO Equipment and Supplies Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181214005166/en/

Global MRO Equipment and Supplies Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Photo: Business Wire)

North America and Europe are exhibiting the highest category maturity owing to the increasing adoption of an e-procurement model that are meant to reduce the overall expenditure in end-user industries like the manufacturing sector. The presence of a large supply base is favoring the adoption of the e-procurement model in these regions and is, consequently, driving the spend growth momentum of MRO equipment and supplies. Download a free brochure of our MRO equipment and supplies market intelligence report here!

This market intelligence report on MRO equipment and supplies offers a comprehensive spend segmentation of this market based on the nature of demand and supply exhibited by different regions. Such a graphical information will aid the investors in evaluating their total cost of ownership. Request a free customization of this MRO equipment and supplies procurement research report if you want market specific information.

"Buyers are advised to use a part of the existing supply chain team that manages production operations related to MRO equipment and supplies. This effectively boosts the visibility of their inventory; thereby, fostering an effective category management," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav

This market intelligence report on MRO equipment and supplies has highlighted the following KPIs to play a key role in influencing spend. They include:

Effective demand management is important for category buyers and suppliers to avoid unnecessary cost overheads for both transacting parties.

Quick TAT for facilitation of supplier enablers leads to effective demand scheduling and budgeting for category suppliers; thereby, reducing cost overheads.

Purchase the full MRO equipment and supplies report and unlock your full potential in this market.

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the facility managementcategory offer information on category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer insights into the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: MRO equipment and supplies market

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Want customized information from our MRO equipment and supplies procurement research report? Get in touch

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

To view this the complete table of contents for the MRO equipment and supplies market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

Global Water Treatment Equipment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Waste Management Equipment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181214005166/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us