

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Retail Sales, the Flash Composite PMI and Industrial Production report are the major focus on Friday.



The initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index points to a significantly lower opening for Wall Street.



Asian shares finished were down, while European shares are trading in the red.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were down 203.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 22.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were decreasing 68.75 points.



U.S. stocks finished mixed on Thursday. While the Dow rose 70.11 points or 0.3 percent to 24,597.38, the Nasdaq fell 27.98 points or 0.4 percent to 7,070.33 and the S&P 500 edged down 0.53 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,650.54.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department will release Retail Sales for November at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.1 percent, compared to 0.8 percent increase in the prior month.



Industrial Production report for November will be published at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is for 0.3 percent, versus 0.1 percent in the previous month.



The Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for December is scheduled at 9.45 am ET. In the prior month, the Composite level was 54.4.



Business Inventories for October will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 0.6 percent, up from 0.3 percent in the prior month.



Baker-Hughes Rig Count for the week will be revealed at 1.00 pm ET. The North American Rig Count were 1261, while the U.S. rig count were 1075.



Asian markets ended notably lower on Friday. Chines markets were down. Shanghai's benchmark Shanghai Composite declined 40.31 points, or 1.53 percent, at 2,593.74. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng ended down 1.84 percent, at 26,037.00.



The latest batch of economic data showed China's industrial output grew at its slowest pace in nearly three years, increasing by 5.4 percent in November, after growing by 5.9 percent a month earlier. Meanwhile, retail sales in China grew 8.1 percent in November, the weakest growth since 2003.



The Japanese market ended lower. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 declined by 2.02 percent, to 21,374.83.



The Australian market ended lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 ended down 59.60 points, or 1.05 percent, at 5602.00. The broader All Ordinaries Index ended lower by 56.50 points, or 1 percent, at 5678.80.



European shares are losing. France's CAC 40 is declining 40.08 points or 0.82 percent. Germany's DAX is down 68.56 points or 0.63 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is decreasing 44.15 points or 0.64 percent. Swiss Market Index is falling 99.17 points or 1.12 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index,Euro Stoxx 50, is losing 0.70 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX