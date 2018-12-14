Laser Technology Market Worth $16.9 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, December 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Laser Technology Market by Type (Carbon Dioxide Laser, Fiber Laser, and Solid State Laser), Revenue (Laser Revenue and System Revenue), Application (Laser Processing and Optical Communications), End User, Geography - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the overall Laser Technology Market is expected to grow from USD 12.9 billion in 2018 to USD 16.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.65%. Huge demand from the healthcare vertical, enhanced performance over traditional material processing techniques, and shift toward production of nano and micro devices are the key factors driving the growth of this market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Inquiry Before Buying @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=795

CO2 laser type expected to gain significant share of laser technology market by 2023

CO2 laser type accounts for the largest share of the laser technology market. The leading position, in terms of market size, of CO2 laser can be attributed to its considerably compact sized for a sealed laser, suitability for a wide range of wavelengths, and utility in laser cutting, welding, structuring, perforating, drilling, and laser marking applications. A CO2 laser is a continuous wave laser of high power, which has a wide range of commercial, industrial, and military applications.

Laser technology market for "others" end-user category to grow at highest CAGR from 2018 to 2024

The market for the "others" end-user category is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2024. Oil & gas, iron & steel, tobacco, glass, wood, retail, and plastic end-user verticals are expected to contribute to the growth of the market for "others" end-user category. In the retail segment, laser technology is used for applications such as barcode scanning, barcode marking, advertising, and security systems; in the glass segment, laser technology prevents the risk of breakage and micro-cracks during production.

Browse in-depth TOC on"Laser Technology Market"

65- Tables

60- Figures

178- Pages

Laser technology market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The laser technology market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Continuous demand for cost-effective and fast processing laser machine tools from semiconductor, automotive, industrial, and telecommunications verticals are expected to drive the growth of the laser technology market in APAC. APAC has been ahead in terms of adoption of laser technology products and solutions compared to other regions. The region's huge population, increasing R&D investments, and growing manufacturing and electronics sectors are expected to drive the growth of the laser technology market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=795

Key players in the market include Coherent (US), IPG Photonics (US), Trumpf (Germany), Lumentum (US), Jenoptik (US), Novanta (US), Lumibird (France), LaserStar (US), Epilog Laser (US), and MKS Instruments (US). These players are increasingly undertaking product launches and mergers and acquisitions to increase their market shares.

Please Explore Relevant Report "Laser Processing Market"also.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/laser-technology-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com