Alchemist Mining Inc.: Alchemist Mining Closes Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / DECEMBER 14, 2018 / ALCHEMIST MINING INC. (CSE: AMS) ("Alchemist" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering, as previously announced on September 25, 2018 (the "Private Placement") for total gross proceeds of $689,000.

The Company has allotted and issued 13,780,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company for a period of up to 12 months at a price of $0.075. In addition, the Company has paid finder's fees of a total of $7,150 and issued 143,000 finder's warrants (the "Finders Warrants"). Each Finders Warrant is exercisable into one common share for a period of up to 12 months at a price of $0.075.

The Company will use the proceeds from the Private Placement towards the closing acquisition of a 100% interest in the Oddysee Software Platform and general working capital. The Company anticipates completing the last tranche of the Private Placement in the coming weeks.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD For further info on the Company, please email

dgdanski@alchemistmining.com.

Dave Gdanski, President

Alchemist Mining Inc.

(778) 903-7325

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.

SOURCE: Alchemist Mining Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/530542/Alchemist-Mining-Closes-Financing