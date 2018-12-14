sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 14.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
14.12.2018 | 14:49
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Menhaden Capital Plc - Change of Name

Menhaden Capital Plc - Change of Name

PR Newswire

London, December 14

Menhaden Capital PLC

(the "Company")

Change of Name of the Company

14 December 2018

The Company announces that with effect from 14 December 2018, its name has been changed to Menhaden PLC.

Shareholders should note that share certificates showing the old name will still be valid and no new share certificates will be issued.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Kerstin Rucht

Frostrow Capital LLP

0203 709 8734

LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17


© 2018 PR Newswire