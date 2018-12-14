I-COG's Leading Conversation Management Product Goes Stateside

TEWKESBURY, England, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Claims Validation Partner I-COG announces the launch of its unique Conversation Management Risk-Identification and Cost-Containment Solution in the US Insurance Market.

A solution that has led the way for UK Insurers and saved £Millions by swiftly identifying non-genuine insurance claims, I-COG has successfully launched its first partnership with ICORP Investigations Inc in the State of New York.

ICORP can now for the first time in US history offer this fast-working, customer-centric highly reliable desktop tool that quickly finds the claims to pay within 72 hours of first notification.

This psychologically-based tool was designed by Tara Shelton, the Founder and CEO of I-COG and whose unique background paved the way for her to pioneer on the subject of fraud identification within the Global Financial Market.

Tara stated "The US market has for many years been totally focused on Workers Compensation Claims. We saw a huge opportunity, as all first-party claims should also be subject to ethical risk screening to protect all genuine policyholders. Our approach is the only human-factor way to quickly find the claims to pay."

She further added "This simple solution does not exist in International Markets, so I am utterly delighted that we can launch such innovation. Now US Insurers can enjoy the rewards of this world-leading solution. We want all continents to have this tool at their fingertips, so any interested parties should reach out to learn more about how it can transform their financial landscapes whilst also improving the journey of all their customers."

About I-COG

For more than a decade, I-COG has been an ever-evolving trusted partner to UK Insurers wishing to lead the way in risk identification methods. Their clients are standard, mid and high net worth Insurers, Banks and Financial Institutions who only want the best customer service delivery yet need to quickly ring-fence potential risk.

I-COG consistently produces leading results, utilising highly trained and experienced handlers and leveraging the best available technology.

Please visit www.i-cogservices.com for more information.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798675/I_COG_Logo.jpg )