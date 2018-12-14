Regulatory News:

14 December 2018

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2018 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchase Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased Lowest price paid per share (USX) Highest price paid per share (USX) Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX) Trading venue 10 December 2018 359 47.41 47.425 47.421964 BATS Global Markets ("BATS 10 December 2018 100 47.42 47.42 47.420000 CFX Alternative Trading ("CFX 10 December 2018 1,177 47.41 47.51 47.418921 IEXG ("IEX 10 December 2018 429 47.42 47.43 47.422331 NASDAQ ("NASDAQ 10 December 2018 148,607 46.86 47.43 47.181050 NYSE 10 December 2018 200 47.42 47.42 47.420000 OTC Markets ("OTC 10 December 2018 1,428 46.96 47.435 47.171611 NYSE Arca ("PSE 10 December 2018 500 47.405 47.405 47.405000 CBOE EDGA Equity Exchange ("XDEA 10 December 2018 200 47.42 47.42 47.420000 CBOE EDGX Equity Exchange ("XDEX 11 December 2018 14 47.33 47.33 47.330000 BATS 11 December 2018 100 47.41 47.41 47.410000 Boston Stock Exchange ("BSE 11 December 2018 500 47.39 47.545 47.477000 CFX 11 December 2018 4,435 47.325 47.565 47.526995 IEXG 11 December 2018 15 47.33 47.33 47.330000 NASDAQ ("NASDAQ 11 December 2018 240,210 47.05 48.00 47.436088 NYSE 11 December 2018 2,500 47.385 47.56 47.538200 OTC 11 December 2018 50,626 47.325 47.75 47.545980 PSE 11 December 2018 1,600 47.39 47.55 47.527500 CBOE EDGA Equity Exchange ("XDEA 12 December 2018 215,000 46.82 47.61 47.144569 NYSE 13 December 2018 127,000 47.21 47.78 47.497246 NYSE

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Coca-Cola European Partners plc, (ISIN: GB00BDCPN049) Dates of purchases: 10, 11, 12, and 13 December Investment firm: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at: https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/4671/181214_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details_calcs.pdf

