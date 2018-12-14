Concordia Maritime Presents a Web Quiz Together With Keep Sweden Tidy

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This spring, Concordia Maritime started a collaboration with the non-profit organization Keep Sweden Tidy, and during the autumn we organized a coastal cleanup operation in Gothenburg. Now we present a web quiz with the common goal to illuminate and spread knowledge about marine littering and its consequences for the environment.

Since Concordia Maritime's activity is sea-based, we have a strong commitment to the issue of marine littering. The world's oceans are rapidly becoming full of litter, one of the biggest environmental problems in our time. If we do not act now, there will be more litter than fish in the sea in the year 2050. In the web quiz, which can be found on the websites of both Concordia Maritime and Keep Sweden Tidy, as well as via social channels, you can test your knowledge of litter and plastic in the sea. Here you can also learn more about what kind of litter is most dangerous for marine life, and find out what the biggest source of microplastics in the sea is. Additionally, you can access an international knowledge bank via the website.



Link to the web quiz: https://www.concordiamaritime.se/en/sustainability/community-engagement/keep-sweden-tidy-foundation/

"It is very important for us to provide knowledge, and increase the awareness of how littering affects our oceans and our environment. We are happy for the collaboration with Keep Sweden Tidy and hope that as many people as possible will do the web quiz and spread it to others," says Ola Helgesson, CFO Concordia Maritime.

Concordia Maritime is an international tanker shipping company. Our focus is on cost-effective and secure transports of refined oil products and vegetable oils. The B-share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm since 1984.

www.concordiamaritime.com

For more information, please contact:

Kim Ullman

CEO

Concordia Maritime

Tel: 031-855003

Mobile: 0704-855003

kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com



Ola Helgesson

CFO

Concordia Maritime

Tel: 031-855009

Mobile: 0704-85-50-09

ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com

Joakim Brodahl

General Manager

Keep Sweden Clean

Tel: 08-505-263-00

Mobile: 070-728-64-50

joakim.brodahl@hsr.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/concordia-maritime-presents-a-web-quiz-together-with-keep-sweden-tidy,c2701098

The following files are available for download: