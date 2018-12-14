

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) announced guidance for fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings. It expects strong demand and favorable pricing to continue in 2019, facilitating continued free cash flow generation.



Nucor expects to report fourth quarter 2018 consolidated net earnings in the range of $1.90 to $1.95 per share as compared to $1.20 per share in the fourth quarter of 2017. Fourth quarter of 2017 results included a net benefit of $175.2 million or $0.55 per diluted share, related to the impacts of U.S. federal tax legislation enacted in the fourth quarter of 2017. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.98 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company expects to report full year 2018 consolidated net earnings in the range of $7.25 to $7.30 per share, which would be a new annual record for Nucor and an increase of approximately 22% as compared to the Company's previous record earnings of $5.98 per share reported in 2008. Analysts expect annual earnings of $7.53 per share.



The company benefitted from strong economic conditions in the United States throughout 2018, which the company believes was positively impacted by tax and regulatory reform. Additionally, broad-based tariffs imposed under Section 232 have been a tailwind contributing to our expected record 2018 earnings.



'As we head into 2019, we continue to see strong demand and higher year over year average prices across most products,' said John Ferriola, Chairman, CEO and President of Nucor.



Nucor expects to continue generating strong free cash flow in 2019, and the Company's focus remains on enhancing shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX