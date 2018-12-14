

Admiral Group plc ('Admiral')



Following receipt of regulatory approval, the Board of Admiral is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Green as an independent non-executive director and Chair of the Audit Committee with effect from 14 December 2018.



Karen will take over as Audit Committee Chair from Colin Holmes who will step down from this role with effect from 14 December 2018. Colin will also step down from his role as a non-executive director, member of the Nomination and Governance Committee and Senior Independent Director (SID) with effect from 31 December 2018, having completed 8 years on the Admiral Board. Owen Clarke has been appointed by the Admiral Board to take over from Colin Holmes as SID with effect from 31 December 2018, subject to regulatory approval. Non-executive director, Justine Roberts, has been appointed to join the Nomination and Governance Committee as a member with effect from 31 December 2018.



Karen Green has substantial financial services experience including investment banking, private equity and insurance most recently as the Chief Executive of Aspen UK, which comprised the UK insurance and reinsurance companies of Aspen Insurance Holdings for over 6 years. She also held a number of other senior positions at Aspen including Group Head of Strategy, Corporate Development and Office of the Group CEO. Prior to that, she held various senior corporate finance, M&A and private equity roles at GE Capital Europe and then MMC Capital (now Stonepoint Capital) having started her career as an investment banker at Baring Brothers and then Schroders. She is currently a non-executive director of Phoenix Holdings Group plc, listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Council of Lloyd's of London.



Annette Court, Admiral Group Chairman, said: 'I am delighted to welcome Karen to the Admiral Board. She brings valuable financial services experience and will complement the range of skills we currently have in the Group. We all look forward to working with her.'



'I would also like to thank Colin for his loyal service to the Admiral Group over the last 8 years. We will miss his excellent contribution, wise counsel and his ability to always look at things from a fresh perspective.'



There is no further information, which would require disclosure under 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.



For any further information, please contact:



Marisja Kocznur - Head of Investor Relations - 029 20602034



Louisa Scadden - Head of Communications - 0333 220 2062



