The "Global Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The semiconductor capital equipment market will register a CAGR of more than 6% by 2023.
Owing to the rising need for semiconductor memory devices due to the rapidly advancing dynamics of consumer electronics, the semiconductor memory devices market demand is expected to rise throughout the forecast period.
Market Overview
Rising number of fabs
The increasing need for creating ICs for different applications is leading to the rising construction of fabs. Such rising construction of fabs will proliferate the semiconductor production capacity, in turn, leading to the continuous growth of the semiconductor capital equipment market in the forthcoming years.
Shortage of skilled and trained personnel
The lack of knowledge and skills in the fields of engineering and technology owing to the gradual decline in technical education programs across schools is hindering the growth of the semiconductor market, in turn, impacting the semiconductor capital equipment market adversely during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market is quite fragmented and with the increasing presence of various regional players, the market competition is likely to become quite intense. As more and more vendors focus on increasing the production capacity, the competition will rise in the forthcoming years. The research report offers detailed insights about the market players which will help the clients in making strategic business decisions.
Market Trends
- Advances in wafer size
- Growing demand for 14-nm/16-nm FinFET technology
- Increased need for semiconductor memory devices
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Market Landscape
Part 04: Market Sizing
Part 05: Five Forces Analysis
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Type
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Part 14: Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Applied Materials
- ASML
- Hitachi High-Technologies
- LAM RESEARCH
- Tokyo Electron
