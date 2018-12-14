The "Global Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The semiconductor capital equipment market will register a CAGR of more than 6% by 2023.

Owing to the rising need for semiconductor memory devices due to the rapidly advancing dynamics of consumer electronics, the semiconductor memory devices market demand is expected to rise throughout the forecast period.

Market Overview

Rising number of fabs

The increasing need for creating ICs for different applications is leading to the rising construction of fabs. Such rising construction of fabs will proliferate the semiconductor production capacity, in turn, leading to the continuous growth of the semiconductor capital equipment market in the forthcoming years.

Shortage of skilled and trained personnel

The lack of knowledge and skills in the fields of engineering and technology owing to the gradual decline in technical education programs across schools is hindering the growth of the semiconductor market, in turn, impacting the semiconductor capital equipment market adversely during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market is quite fragmented and with the increasing presence of various regional players, the market competition is likely to become quite intense. As more and more vendors focus on increasing the production capacity, the competition will rise in the forthcoming years. The research report offers detailed insights about the market players which will help the clients in making strategic business decisions.

Market Trends

Advances in wafer size

Growing demand for 14-nm/16-nm FinFET technology

Increased need for semiconductor memory devices

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Market Landscape

Part 04: Market Sizing

Part 05: Five Forces Analysis

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Type

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Part 14: Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Applied Materials

ASML

Hitachi High-Technologies

LAM RESEARCH

Tokyo Electron

