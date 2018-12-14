Baltic RE Group, AS completes the early redemption of its bonds

On December 12, 2018 Baltic RE Group, AS (the "Company") completed the early redemption of its bonds with ISIN code LV0000802197 (the "Bonds") listed in Nasdaq Riga, paying to the registered Bond holders a total amount of Eur 4.060.000.

Thanks to the premium paid for the early redemption the yield received by investors who underwrote the Bonds at the moment of issue corresponds to an average of 6.90% per year.

"The management of the company wish to thank all the Bond holders who trusted in the Company strategy, and who accompanied Baltic RE Group, AS with their financial support, in the success story of these years" says Giovanni dalla Zonca, CEO

About Baltic RE Group, AS

Baltic RE Group, AS business lines are purchase and sale of real estate, its lease and management. The holding is the largest lessor of all-purpose high quality commercial areas with state-of-the-art facilities in Old Riga. Baltic RE Group, AS is investing in the Baltics with a long-term view, highly specific vision and a non-speculative approach for the creation of sustainable value.

For more information, please visit - http://www.balticregroup.com

Dina Abaja

Member of the Board, authorized person

Phone: +371 27832796

E-mail:dina.abaja@balticregroup.com

