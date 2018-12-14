sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

KBC Groep: KBC Group: KBC report on the EBA Transparency Exercise 2018

Press Release
Outside trading hours - Regulated information*

Brussels, 14 December 2018 - after trading hours

KBC report on the EBA Transparency Exercise 2018

KBC notes the announcements made by the European Banking Authority (EBA) regarding the publication of the EBA EU-wide Transparency Exercise on Friday 14 December 2018.

The information of this 2018 EU-wide Transparency Exercise refers to the reported data as of 31 December 2017 and 30 June 2018. The templates, published on a bank-by-bank basis, are the following:

  • Capital
  • Leverage ratio
  • Risk exposure amounts
  • P&L
  • Market Risk
  • Credit Risk
  • Sovereign Exposure
  • Performing & Non-Performing Exposures
  • Forborne Exposures

The data collection relies on the standard information reported by the banks to the EBA on a regular basis through the supervisory reporting framework (FINREP, COREP).

The detailed results of this exercise for KBC Bank were provided in a disclosure table based on the common format provided by the EBA. For more details on this exercise see the EBA's website.

The information is provided only for comparison purposes and should not in any way be directly compared to the bank's other published information.

For more information, please contact:

Kurt De Baenst, General Manager Investor Relations, KBC Group
Tel. +32 2 429 35 73, E-mail: kurt.debaenst@kbc.be

Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group
Tel. +32 2 429 85 45, E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be

* This news item contains information that is subject to the transparency regulations for listed companies.


KBC Group NV
Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels
Viviane Huybrecht
General Manager
CorporateCommunication /Spokesperson
Tel. +32 2 429 85 45



Press Office
Tel. +32 2 429 65 01 Stef Leunens
Tel. +32 2 429 29 15 Ilse De Muyer
Tel. +32 2 429 32 88 Pieter Kussé
E-mail:pressofficekbc@kbc.be (mailto:pressofficekbc@kbc.be)



KBC press releases are available at www.kbc.com (http://www.kbc.com/) or can be obtained by sending an e-mail to pressofficekbc@kbc.be (mailto:pressofficekbc@kbc.be)

Follow us on www.twitter.com/kbc_group (http://www.twitter.com/kbc_group)

Check this document's authenticity (https://www.kbc.be/particulieren/en/verifieer.html)

Attachment

  • 20181214_EBA_TRP_Exercise2018_en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b8a2a395-a482-4faa-9968-091b3b56402b)

