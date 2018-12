KBC Groep: KBC Group: KBC report on the EBA Transparency Exercise 2018

Press ReleaseOutside trading hours - Regulated information*

Brussels, 14 December 2018 - after trading hours

KBC report on the EBA Transparency Exercise 2018

KBC notes the announcements made by the European Banking Authority (EBA) regarding the publication of the EBA EU-wide Transparency Exercise on Friday 14 December 2018.

The information of this 2018 EU-wide Transparency Exercise refers to the reported data as of 31 December 2017 and 30 June 2018. The templates, published on a bank-by-bank basis, are the following:

Capital

Leverage ratio

Risk exposure amounts

P&L

Market Risk

Credit Risk

Sovereign Exposure

Performing & Non-Performing Exposures

Forborne Exposures

The data collection relies on the standard information reported by the banks to the EBA on a regular basis through the supervisory reporting framework (FINREP, COREP).

The detailed results of this exercise for KBC Bank were provided in a disclosure table based on the common format provided by the EBA. For more details on this exercise see the EBA's website.

The information is provided only for comparison purposes and should not in any way be directly compared to the bank's other published information.

Attachment